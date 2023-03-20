Dubai: Whether it is on Earth or in space, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi loves to start his day with coffee. The ‘Sultan of Space’, who is on the historic longest Arab space mission onboard the International Space Station (ISS), today showed how astronauts prepare coffee on the ISS and invited UAE residents for his first live call with the public scheduled for Tuesday.

“Just like on Earth, a day in space doesn’t begin without coffee. That’s how I started my first morning aboard the International Space Station,” he wrote on the post with the coffee video.

“I’m excited to meet you all tomorrow [Tuesday] on our live call. Have a great day!” Al Neyadi added.

Coffee in space

In the video, Al Neyadi shows that astronauts prepare coffee using the coffee powder sealed in special pouches. Showing a box stacked with coffee powder pouches that are strapped inside, he says: “We have a variety of options, but today I’m choosing a Colombian medium roast coffee.”

He then shows the water dispenser behind him and takes the first step for making the coffee by adding the required amount of hot water (250ml). Then he plugs in the coffee pouch into the water dispenser and fills it up.

Al Neyadi also enjoys listening to the water dispensing into the pouch and says “…and there we have it.”

“Lastly, don’t forget the straw,” he adds as he pulls out a specially designed straw from a transparent bag hanging on his left side. Al

Live call from Dubai

The coffee video was Al Neyadi’s way of inviting people for his live interaction with the public happening on Tuesday.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) had announced the launch of ‘A Call With Space,’ an exclusive event featuring Al Neyadi, which will be held across the UAE. As part of the show, the public will have the opportunity to interact live with Sultan of Space.

The first event is scheduled to be held at Dubai Opera on March 21 at 2.30pm, with doors opening from 2pm onwards. Due to limited seating, interested individuals had been advised to book their place by visiting the Dubai Opera website.

“The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for aspiring astronauts, space enthusiasts, and anyone interested in learning more about the ISS and space,” MBRSC had announced.

Earlier, Al Neyadi had held a live call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on March 7.