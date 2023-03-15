Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on the longest Arab space mission for six months on the International Space Station (ISS), today tweeted a new video of himself floating through the ISS while explaining how scientific experiments are held onboard.
“Aboard the ISS, we enter the world of space exploration. A world in which we innovate and make new scientific discoveries. The ISS is not only a home for astronauts, but a lab that advances our understanding of the universe and pushes the possibilities of human exploration,” he said in the post.
Advancing science
“Why do we conduct these experiments?” Al Neyadi, who is UAE’s second astronaut, asks in the embedded clip.
The research helps develops tools and materials that can improve our daily lives and increase crop yields, for example, he explains.
In fact, Al Neyadi – dubbed the ‘Sultan of Space’ – points out how astronauts on ISS themselves are subjects of experiments, helping to unravel the health impact of living in a micro-gravity environment – on our blood vessels and bones, for instance – and the potential dangers of deep space travel.
He mentions how his colleague, the UAE’s first astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, in 2019 became the first Emirati to conduct such experiments in space and the latest mission is the continuation of this journey.
The results of the experiments will be shared with viewers, Al Neyadi says before ending the video with well wishes.