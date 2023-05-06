Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission to relocate the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft’s docking port today to make way for the arrival of an upcoming cargo spacecraft on the International Space Station (ISS) will begin at 3pm UAE time.
Al Neyadi - who created history as the first Arab spacewalker during Expedition 69 recently, and who is on the longest Arab space mission for six months on ISS - will take part in the latest mission along with the Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.
Taking to twitter, Adnan Al Rais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, gave an overview of the Dragon spacecraft relocation that will be conducted by Al Neyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues today.
Live coverage
The live coverage of the mission will be broadcast on the website of MBRSC. The Crew-6 crew members will undock from the space-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module at 3.10pm UAE time. The spacecraft will dock again at the station’s forward Harmony port at 3.53pm UAE time.
The relocation, supported by the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will free up Harmony’s space-facing port for the docking of the next Dragon cargo spacecraft set to launch in June.