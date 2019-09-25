Ahead of his launch to space, Hazzaa's children waved goodbye after he boarded the bus

Dubai: The astronauts have left The Cosmonaut hotel in sterile buses heading for the spacesuit donning, in preparation for the launch.

As they were leaving their isolated hotel, family members were waiting for them across the street to wave goodbye. Hazzaa, on the way to the bus, gave his UAE flag scarf to his daughter.

Hazzaa's children were seen waving goodbye to their father, seeing him for the last time in at least 10 days, before he is launched in to space. Hazzaa and his daughter touched the window separating them - a moving moment that shows Hazzaa as the father he is beyond the army pilot and astronaut that he is now known globally as.