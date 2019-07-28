UAE celebrates 10 years since DubaiSat-1 launch

Dubai: Ten years ago today, the UAE took its first leap into space with the launch of its first satellite DubaiSat-1. The first Earth Observation satellite owned by the UAE was developed in South Korea by a joint Korean and Emirati team, 30 per cent of whom were Emirati. They became the first batch of space engineers in the UAE. DubaiSat-1 served as a vital tool in supporting the UAE’s urban planning during a construction boom in the emirate. It also played a key role in supporting relief efforts in areas devastated by earthquakes and tsunami which hit Japan in 2011.