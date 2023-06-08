1. Rumours about changing working hours in UAE refuted
The authority urges public, social media users to seek information from official website
2. Ask the law: Penalty for employee who does not work, did not resign
What are the penalties that the employer is legally entitled to take against employees as per Labour Law
3. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days
Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons
4. Overseas property investors in UAE have one tax option
Non-resident buyers could apply for resident status, and that helps with corporate tax
5. 'Pappi Singh', Dubai-based owner of Sind Punjab restaurant, passes away
Singh, 67, leaves behind a loving family, friends and his loyal customers