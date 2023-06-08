Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has rebuffed rumours circulated on social media that daily work hours at federal government entities would be changed by July 1, confirming that such information is false.
The authority urged the public and social media users to seek information from its official website and its social media platforms and avoid rumours and misleading news.
The authority said that the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law stipulated the newly introduced work models and employment types like part time, temporary work and flexible work, work from office, remote work from within the country and remote work from outside the country, as well as hybrid work and compressed work.
The compressed work is just one type of the work models that have been devised to enhance the flexibility of the government work environment and facilitate and speed up the completion process.
The compressed work system is subjected to particular and defined regulations and requirements related to the nature of work at each federal government entity.
The compressed work system is allowed to be implemented in exceptional cases in accordance with certain regulations set by the HR authority.