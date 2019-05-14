Dubai: The Dubai’s Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) signed a partnership with the International Institute for Tolerance (IIT), to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences in support of the UAE’s initiative declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. The agreement, which was signed by several directors from both parties, focuses on transforming the values of tolerance into real-life practices.

“RTA will lend support to initiatives of the IIT such as the World Network for Tolerance “Decathlon of Tolerance”, Youth of Tolerance and Happiness and Future’s Forum. The agreement names RTA as a strategic partner for initiatives and activities of the IIT such as the World Tolerance Summit and Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.