Dubai: The application service for ePassport renewal for Filipino nationals is back at the VFS Global Renewal Centre at Wafi Mall, the outsourcing company for diplomatic missions announced on Thursday. The passport renewal centre is open daily from 12-8pm.

“In order to ensure a safe, productive work environment for employees, while still protecting communities to the maximum extent possible from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across the centre including specific social distancing and sanitation mandates,” the company said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

All customers are subjected to body temperature checks at the entrance of the centre to assess their health conditions.

Any customer exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre and are requested to return once the health condition improves.

To ensure social distancing norms are followed, the centre will accommodate only 10 customers at a time. Additionally, all customers and VFS Global employees are required to wear a face mask and gloves within the centre.

“As per the guidelines laid out by the government of Dubai, visitors above the age of 60 and children between the age of three and 12 years are not permitted to enter malls, and hence will not be allowed inside the ePassport Renewal Centre,” the VFS added.