Abu Dhabi: The UAE Moonsighting Committee will convene tomorrow (Tuesday) after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon of the month of Ramadan.
The committee invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the fasting month and requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the nearest court to record the testimony.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on Muslims living in the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Ramadan on Tuesday evening, March 21, Sha’aban 29. The court called on whoever sights the crescent - either by the naked eye or through binoculars - to report to the nearest court and register their observation.
If the crescent moon is sighted tomorrow, Tuesday, Sha’aban 29, then Wednesday will be the first day of Ramadan. If the moon could not be visible, Thursday, March 23, will be the first day of Ramadan.
The Islamic calendar is usually either 29 or 30 days. The beginning and end of the month depend on the crescent moon, which is why Ramadan is not set on any specific days annually.