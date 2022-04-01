Dubai: The first day of Ramadan 2022 will be observed on Saturday, April 2, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee announced on Friday.
According to the committee, Friday, April 1 will be the last day of Sha’ban 1443 Hijri and Saturday will mark the first day of Ramadan.
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset.
The UAE has already announced reduced working hours for public and private sector workers in the country during the holy month.