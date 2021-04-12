Saudi Arabia also announced that Ramadan will start on Tuesday Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The first day of Ramadan will be observed on April 13, Tuesday, UAE's moon-sighting committee announced on Monday. Accordingly, April 12 [Monday] will be the last day of Shaban 1442 Hijri.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department officials held a virtual meeting after prayers on Monday and the committee was chaired by Sultan Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice.

Both public and private sector staff will work shorter days during Ramadan as many employees are fasting. The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said yesterday that private sector establishments, institutions and companies would have to reduce normal work by two hours for the holy month.

Saudi Arabia has also announced Tuesday marks the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. The moon sighting determines the duration. Eid Al Fitr is the annual three-day celebration after the last day of Ramadan and it is considered a public holiday period. The government will announce the exact holiday dates nearer the time.

Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences and head of Sharjah Planetarium said earlier this year that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal will form on May 11, 2021, although it is not expected to be visible until Thursday, May 13, which will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Ramadan is regarded as the most special month of the year for Muslims, as it was the month in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on the night of Laylat Al Qadr, one of the last ten nights of Ramadan. The annual observance of Ramadan is considered one of the 'Five Pillars of Islam'.