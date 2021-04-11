Dubai: This year, Dubai residents can enjoy an alternative to the Ramadan canon if they are on the Palm Jumeirah. At the end of every day, during the sunset, visitors can end their fast with a Ramadan themed display of the world’s largest fountain at The Pointe.
The free show will run daily at the world’s largest fountain and will signal to diners at surrounding restaurants that they can end their fast. The Palm Fountain's sorrounding area will also display plenty of Ramadan decorations inspired by Islamic motifs.
After the sun sets, The Palm Fountain will be offering a show every 30 minutes swaying to different songs including iconic Emirati songs like Ya Salam Ya Dubai, Dubai Is Another Planet, Aim for The Sky and more.
Residents can also take advantage of special Ramadan deals on the Pointe for Iftar and Suhoor that are available until 1am.