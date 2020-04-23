Cannon firing at the Shaikh Zayed mosque on the first day of Ramadan last year. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent congratulatory messages to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Khalifa wished the leaders and their people continued good health, well-being and further progress and prosperity for these nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted a congratulation message saying "On behalf of people and residents in the UAE, I wish All around the world a blessed Ramadan. May it bring us good health, prosperity and peace. Together, we will lead our world towards the better."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also tweeted a message wished Muslims for Ramadan saying "Ramadan Mubarak to all. May you and your loved ones be safe and find peace and inspiration in this blessed month of compassion and solidarity. May we have the strength and unity to see us through these times to brighter days ahead."