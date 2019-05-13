Abu Dhabi: The Galleria in Al Maryah Island is devoting this year’s Ramadan to the Year of Tolerance with a never-before-seen photography exhibition in collaboration with the National Archive.

Building upon the success of last year’s Ramadan display marking the Year of Zayed, the exhibition will showcase a curated selection of images featuring the UAE’s founding father, Late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during key moments in the development of the UAE.

Spanning more than two decades, from 1965 to 1990, the collection highlights the values of the Year of Tolerance

Husniya Al Ali, acting Head of the Corporate and Community Outreach Department at the National Archives said: “The participation of the National Archives in this exhibition opens the door to many historical pictures that showcase the efforts of our founding leader in shaping the UAE community and driving its ambitions and human values, which increase its solidarity and enhance its standing among all countries in the world.”

The National Archives exhibition at The Galleria further establishes the national identity and promotes a sense of loyalty and belonging. They are inspired by some aspects of the visions, values, noble achievements and national principles of Shaikh Zayed.