Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian man has been rescued by Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing after he fell ill while on Jebel Jais mountain on Wednesday.
The police operation room received a call on Wednesday morning saying a man in his 30s had fallen ill on top of the moutain and needed help, according to Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Section at RAK Police.
“Police sent a helicopter to the site along with a rescue team,” said Col. Al Yamahi.
The rescue team searched for the man and managed to reach him, providing him with first aid before airlifting him to hospital for treatment.
Col. Al Yamahi urged all visitors, tourists, as well as residents to be more cautious in mountainous areas and to take precautionary safety measures. He added that the Air Wing department at RAK Police were always ready to provide assistance in case of such emergencies.