India’s Congress party president Rahul Gandhi will visit the UAE as part of his international outreach in January, sources have told Gulf News.
The two-day visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai is expected to be on January 11-12 and comes weeks after his party’s victory in three states.
The visit to the UAE will be his second to the Gulf region this year. In January, Gandhi visited Bahrain shortly after taking over as the Congress chief in December last year. The UAE trip was earlier scheduled to take place in October but was postponed due to the state elections.
The Congress sources said Gandhi is expected to address the Indian community during the visit as part of his party’s international outreach initiative that started last year with trips to the US, Germany, UK and Singapore and Malaysia.
The sources declined to provide a detailed itinerary of the Congress president as the details of the trip are still being firmed up. “He may address the community at an indoor venue,” the source said.
In Bahrain, Gandhi addressed a gathering of Indian community and the country’s foreign minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa hosted a lunch for the Congress chief.