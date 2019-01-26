The Pope's visit, following an invitation by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will draw attention to the global role of the UAE as an international leader in promoting religious coexistence. It also builds on the positive relationship between the UAE and the Vatican, who have enjoyed diplomatic ties since 2007.The first Catholic church in the UAE opened in Abu Dhabi in 1965, with the number of Catholics residing in the country now estimated as being nearly one million.