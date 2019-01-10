■ Deadline for registration for St Mary’s Catholic Church — January 15

■ Where to register: https://www.saintmarysdubai.org/online-profile

■ Deadline for registration for St Francis Church — Jebel Ali: January 20

■ Where to register: https://stfrancisjebelali.ae/register-online

■ Deadline for non-GCC residents: January 21

■ Where to register: https://uaepapalvisit.org/non-gcc

■ Bar-coded tickets may be claimed from St Joseph’s Cathedral Abu Dhabi or St Mary’s Church Dubai from January 28 to February 4 before 5pm.

■ Documents requirement: Valid Passport with no GCC Resident Visa.

■ The registration process is similar for almost all the churches: