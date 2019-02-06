Then a few minutes after 10 am came the moment everybody was waiting for. Pope Francis emerged in his Popemobile and glided amidst a sea of humanity, profusely waving out to his gathered flock, winning hearts with his divine radiance. I came close to a touching distance of Papa Francis. All exhilarated that I was capturing this awesome moment only to be let down by my trusted phone. As I rued the missed opportunity of a video of a lifetime, it was time for the mass to begin and there stood – the first Jesuit Pontiff, the first from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, the first pope from outside Europe since the Syrian Gregory III, who reigned in the 8th century – to convey his message of justice, peace and fraternity. In his homily he exhoted the faithful to “keep our hearts pure, to practice meekness and justice despite everything to be merciful to all, to live affliction in the union of God. This is the holiness of daily life, one that has no need of miracles or of extraordinary signs.”