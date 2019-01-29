Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman, director of Al Rashidiya police station, said a police patrol on Monday found the five-year-old Asian child, who was carrying his school bag, walking on the street all by himself. As it emerged, the boy was on his school bus earlier and had been left behind when other students along with the bus supervisor had disembarked at their school. Subsequently, the boy just got off the bus and started wandering.