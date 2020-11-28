NAT 201128 Juma1
The fire gutted four shops on Saturday morning. Image Credit: Supplied
Fujairah: As many as four shops at Souq Al Juma (Friday Market) in Masafi, Fujairah were gutted by a fire that started in the early morning on Saturday, Brigadier l Ali Al Tunaiji, Director General of Fujairah Civil Defence told Gulf News on Saturday.

Brigadier Al Tunaiji said firefighters from Masafi reached the site in five minutes and controlled the blaze and doused the fire before it could spread to adjacent premises.

“The police operation room received reports of the incident at 4.42am and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control,” said Brigadier Al Tunaiji.

Brigadier Al Tunaiji said there were no casualties or injuries. According to Brigadier Al Tunaiji, Civil Defence staff conduct drills each month around the emirate to ensure they are ready for any emergency.

The fire was prevented from spreading to the rest of the other shops. The place, containing inflammable materials, was secured from the textile, carpet and furniture stores.

The fire originated at one of the carpet shops. “We summoned the owner and staff of the shop to the police station for questioning,” he said.

Brigadier Al Tunaiji called on owners of shops to take genuine electricity connections and validate the quality of the materials for their safety. Fujairah police said results from the forensic laboratory will be revealed in the next two days.