Dr Nighat Aftab (from left); Pakistani Ambassador Ghulam Dastigr and Dr Aamerah Shah (far right) giving at the honouring ceremony of volunteers to who served at the free medical camps Image Credit:

Dubai: Some 140 medical professionals including doctors and nurses were honoured by Medical Wing of Pakistan Association for their relentless volunteer work to provide healthcare services to the under privileged patients in the UAE.

The PAD’s Medical Wing celebrated the success of their free medical camps over the last 11 years by awarding the commemorative shields and certificates to volunteers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare workers and all those who spared their time and contributed to the success of medical camps. Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Ghulam Dastgir presented the awards to volunteers at a ceremony held at Pakistan Association in Dubai.

President of Medical Wing Dr. Nighat Aftab highlighted the achievements of Medical Wing over the last 11 years and declared all volunteers as ‘champions for their hard work and dedication.’

Pakistani doctors who volunteered to serve the community at free medical camps were honoured at the Pakistan Association in Dubai. Image Credit:

Medical Wing

Since its inception Pakistan Medical Wing — a group of health professionals in the UAE — has been striving to achieve excellence in different facets of community and health services. Currently, the Medical wing comprises more than 300 hundred licensed Health care professionals.

The activities started and maintained throughout the last 11 years, included regular monthly medical camps that managed 200-300 patients. The camp provided health awareness, diagnosis, and medical management of all patients — mostly those who cannot afford medical treatment.

More than 30,000 patients served

Since 2009, monthly camps have performed services valued at more than Dh5 million, volunteered 40,000 hours and treated more than 30,000 patients during more than 100 medical camps.

Dr Nighar also presented a video that narrated the evolution of Medical Wing from 2009 when very few doctors decided to do some welfare activity for community.

Pakistan Medical Centre

“Our efforts have resulted in building Pakistan Medical Centre which will be non-profit health care facility located in the premises of Pakistan Association in Dubai,” she said. “It is a dream come true for all of us,” she added.

The Pakistan Medical Centre, which is expected to open in a few months, has been built at the cost of more than Dh17million with the help of the community members and philanthropists.

Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur, former President of Pakistan Medical Wing also shared her experience during her days in Dubai offering free health care for patients with the help of specialist doctors.

Ambassador Dastgir praised the selfless services of all the volunteers that have served the community during the last11 years and also lauded the efforts of Medical Wing for their activities to serve the community.