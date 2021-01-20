Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched an investigation after a one-month-old Indian baby choked to death after his mother had breastfed him, an official at Sharjah Police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at the residence of an Indian family in the Al Nahda area of the emirate.
According to an initial police report, the mother told investigating officers that she had breastfed her baby and put him to bed. The baby had not burped after the feed, the report said. It seemed some of the milk had come out on to the baby’s mouth after the feed, which could have led to the choking.
Paramedics were rushed to the home of the Indian family and the baby was brought to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body will be moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy to find out what caused his death.