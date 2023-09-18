mobile-salon-in-sharjah-2-1695025222000
The mobile salon serves seniors in Sharjah, and forms part of the centre’s strategic initiatives, aimed at delivering innovative social home services. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: A mobile salon catering to senior citizens has been rolled out here, according to the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).

Kholoud Al Ali, Director of the Senior Citizens Services Centre, revealed that over 60 women and men have already availed themselves of this service.

The centre has devised a customised visit plan based on each member’s specific needs, ensuring that a specialised team, thoroughly trained to assist this age group, provides the service at least twice a week.

This mobile salon is part of the centre’s strategic initiatives, aimed at delivering innovative social home services.

These services, such as the previously-launched “Mishwar” service, are designed to facilitate senior citizens in reaching their desired destinations from the comfort of their homes.

Al Ali noted that the centre has exciting plans to introduce additional services in the upcoming months, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing the well-being of senior citizens in Sharjah.