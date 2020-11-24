Dubai Frame Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Fancy an out-of-the box breakfast idea with beautiful sunrise views in Dubai? You can soon have it atop the 150metre-high glass bridge of Dubai Frame.

Dubai Municipality on Tuesday announced the launch of the unique breakfast experience in Dubai Frame with a theme titled “45 Minutes of Gold”.

The idea is to let the visitors enjoy serene views of the sunrise on weekends from the twin-tower tourist destination that provides magnificent views of the old and new Dubai. Simultaneously, they can have breakfast offered at the observation area of the sky bridge.

A Dubai Municipality spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News that the visiting hours for the breakfast session at Dubai Frame will be from 6am to 8am every Friday and Saturday starting from December 4.

Dubai Frame is open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm for regular visits and the tickets are priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for children aged three to 12 years. Children below three and people of determination along with two companions can enter for free.

For the breakfast sessions that last for 45 minutes, the tickets are priced at Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children to cover the cost of the special breakfast items as well.

Tickets can be booked online through the website of Dubai Frame as soon as the new session is added to the site.

Guests have to follow social distancing norms and other safety protocol for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai Frame also hosts corporate events in its garden area. Firms interested in booking a slot need to make a request through the website at least 14 days prior to the planned event.

In tie-up with corporate wellness group Core Direction, Dubai Frame has also started hosting yoga sessions on the sky bridge.

Guests can purchase a variety of food and beverage items as well as souvenirs during regular visits at Dubai Frame.