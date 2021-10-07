Winners match five out of six numbers and took home Dh111,111 each

Dubai: Nine lives have changed after winning the second-tier prize of Dh1 million in the 45th weekly Mahzooz draw.

The nine lucky expats matched five out of six winning numbers (7, 15, 18, 20, 22, 40) and bagged Dh111,111 each.

Filipino compatriots Carlo and Leonilo said the prize came at the right time and will help secure their children’s education.

Carlo, 35, who works as a civil engineer, said: “When my wife and I saw my winnings balance on the Mahzooz app, she broke down in tears of joy and gratitude. The money will go such a long way in securing our children’s education and pay off loans.”

Leonilo also made similar plans. The 46-year-old IT technician and father of two shared: “My winning is a big help, especially at a time like the pandemic when everyone is struggling. This stroke of luck will help me pay off some dues and finance the remainder of my son’s aviation course – he’s a pilot-in-training.”

Joyful surprise

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Lebanese expat Omar, who works in the banking sector, is still surprised by his win. “It was so unexpected. I still haven’t been able to decide on what to do with the prize money. I am very happy and grateful for Mahzooz. One should really always be positive and keep on trying until you achieve your goals. Luck will come one day,” he said.

Indian expat Venkatesan, who works as a supervisor in a facilities management company, said the prize money will be used to buy a car for his family back home. “Having a vehicle would improve the quality of my family’s life so much. It will be a big surprise for them and will make their life easier,” said the 36-year-old Dubai resident.

British national Steven and his family also have their sights set on a new car. “Besides that, I will also use this money to help my wife’s family in the Philippines buy land and build their dream house,” added the 48-year-old Dubai-based manager.

Debt-free home ownership

Indian nationals David and Varghese will use their money to pay off their newly-purchased homes. David, 50, who works as a regional sales manager, said his winnings will be channelled towards payments on his recently bought flat in Abu Dhabi, followed by donations to charities.

Varghese, 30, added: “I have always dreamed of owning a house without a loan. Mahzooz has made that dream come true for me at such a young age. This unexpected win has truly changed the course of my life and I’m so grateful to Mahzooz for it.”

Altruistic intentions

Meanwhile, Syrian expat Aktham and Swedish national Bengt have similar altruistic intentions for their prize money.

Akhtham, 39, an advertising professional, said: “After I use the money to further my career by enrolling in courses in directing, I want to help my brother get married. He postponed his wedding more than once due to financial limitations and the pandemic.”