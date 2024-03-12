Dubai: In its latest humanitarian initiatives, the UAE today announced it will be distributing 5 million meals to the needy from surplus food in collaboration with 350 hotels and food establishments in Dubai.
The initiative was launched by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Supreme Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank.
Announcing the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his account on X: “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum launched an initiative at the Emirates Food Bank. This initiative aims to distribute 5 million meals from surplus food, in collaboration with 350 hotels and food establishments across Dubai, supported by a team of 5,000 volunteers.”
“Since its inception, the bank has benefited 35 million people,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that Sheikha Hind exemplifies the spirit of generosity. “She is a friend on the path of giving, bringing joy to me, my family, and the wider community.”
The Emirates Food Bank is a philanthropic organisation, established with the vision of combating food waste and hunger through the collection and distribution of excess food from hotels, food establishments, farms, and other sources.
It operates under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The Food Bank collaborates with various partners, including food producers, charities, and volunteers, to provide meals to those in need while adhering to strict safety and hygiene standards.