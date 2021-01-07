There are various routes with differing degrees of difficulty

Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: An exciting new project launched today will see adventurers soon able to embark on exciting desert explorations in Abu Dhabi.

The Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi Project, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), consists of six off-road driving route maps covering Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain, which adventurers can follow to embark on desert camping and desert safari experiences in their vehicles.

Who can take these routes?

The route maps created under the initiative have been designed with all levels of driving experiences in mind, from beginner to advanced. Each route provides a variety of sightseeing opportunities, including camel and gazelle sightings, unique desert dune views and access to oases.

Where do these paths lead?

The route maps include Al Remah, Al Ain to White Sands, Hameem Loop, Umm Al Oush, Liwa Crossing and Al Khazna, all of which will be available through participating tour operators as well as the Abu Dhabi Off-Road webpage at www.visitabudhabi.ae.

Checklists are provided

Drivers will be provided with a set of checklists and instructions to ensure their safety. Participating operators will offer lessons on the basics of the activity to those with no prior experience in off-road driving, to help them to safely enjoy their next adventure. All routes will be showcased on Google Maps app through a designated link for each one.