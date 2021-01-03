1 of 11
Get a special deal at Ferrari World, an amazing lunch offer at Al Nafoorah and so much more fun stuff to start the week off right.
VISIT THE AL KHAWANEEJ DSF MARKET: An enticing and exciting destination for families to discover, the Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Khawaneej has been created with an Enchanted Garden theme inspired by ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and will feature different activations and entertainment surrounding the classic children’s book each week from 17 December to 16 January. The opening week of DSF will be based around the theme of ‘Through Alice’s Lens’, followed by Week Two’s a ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’, then ‘Queen of Hearts: Ruler of Wonderland’ in Week Three before ending with ‘The Enchanted Garden’ in Week Four. As well as interactive themes to draw families to make return visits, guests can also enjoy daily theatre shows, game shows, musical performances, storytelling sessions and a super three-storey maze complete with interactive rooms, as well as great F&B options and much more. Opening times are Sunday to Wednesday, from 6pm to 12am and Thursday to Saturday, 4pm to 2am.
EARLY BIRD BREAKFAST DEAL: For the entire month of January, from 8am to 11am, DIFC dwellers can enjoy a breakfast dish or juice with the coffee on the house for an hour upon entry Common Grounds DIFC. Choose from a selection of delicious, fresh breakfast options such as the Turkish Eggs, Smoked Salmon Bagel or Chia Pudding, all perfect for a pre-meeting pick me up.
TRY THE BRAND NEW TOPGOLF: Topgolf Entertainment Group kicked off the New Year by opening the doors to their venue in Emirates Hills. The three-level mega-entertainment venue spans more than 60,000 square feet, accommodating 1,100 guests, and features 96 climate-controlled hitting bays with more than 300 digital screens. Friends and families can safely enjoy the high-tech interactive games and some friendly competition along with great music, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted beverages and more.
FERRARI WORLD AND WARNER BROS TWO DAYS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are set to ring in the New Year with a ’Double the fun in 2021’ offer running from January 4, 2021, until February 20 2021. Guests can avail the offer for Dh310 and enjoy two different days at each of the theme parks.
CHECK OUT THE NEW GOLDFISH: Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, now open at The Galleria Mall Dubai along Al Wasl Road, is a contemporary Japanese restaurant offering sushi, sashimi and more. Open daily from 12pm till midnight, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is the perfect spot to enjoy Japanese flavours in a casual setting.
AL NAFOORAH LUNCH DEAL: Whether impressing a potential client or looking for a quick refuel between meetings, Al Nafoorah’s business lunch offers speedy service without compromising on quality. Guests can enjoy a two-course menu of Al Nafoorah’s favourite cold mezze and main dishes. The two-course lunch is priced at Dh69 and can be enjoyed from Sunday to Thursday.
CELEBRATE ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS WITH RIXOS: Create timeless memories on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with specially curated menus at Seven Heights Restaurant. Guests are invited to savour all the traditional favourites along with international signatures. Guests will also be treated to a live performance by Russian pop-star Kristina Si on January 6th making the night more special. This will be taking place from January 6 to the 7th.
EMBRACE VEGANUARY AT FLOW: Flow, Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City, is inviting residents to Go Vegan with Flow this Veganuary with the rollout of dedicated vegan meal plans from January 1. Created by the restaurant’s Head Chef Christopher Kinsley, the dedicated meal plans provide healthy and nutritional vegan dishes and snacks inspired by popular dishes from the restaurant’s vegan menu.
TRY THE NEW MENU AT FARZI: The new dishes at Farzi Café follow the modern bistro’s signature plate designed-to-be-shared style using fresh and robust ingredients. Delivering dining room theatre, dishes such as pomelo and melon chaat is served street style, nuts crushed over for texture and finished with frozen berry yoghurt, there are lots to discuss over the eating. Celebrating the joy of fusion, Artisanal tomato soup served with buffalo mozzarella bruschetta and basil air. Then, traditional Shephard’s pie deconstructed and served with spiced seared wagyu beef chunks with mashed potato. Kerala shrimp biryani is dished up in south Indian style with rice papad and tempered black gram raita, while a creamy malai paneer is given a playfully European edge with a desi ratatouille and fresh Parmesan and more.
ORDER FROM KANJI: 3Fils, located in Jumeriah Fishing harbour announces the launch of Kanji on January 5, 2021, a new cloud kitchen brand delivering the 3Fils signatures to new areas of Dubai. The menu will include a wide variety of 3Fils favourite dishes including the Spicy Tuna Maki Rolls, Indomie Chicken Wings, the Wagyu burger, Salmon Nigiri and the eternally popular Seaweed Salad. Delivering to JLT, Dubai Marina, Blue Waters, Dubai Internet City, The Greens, Jumeriah Heights, Jumeriah Island, The Springs, Emirates Hills, The Meadows, Dubai Knowledge Park, serving up the very best of Asian dining, right to your home.
