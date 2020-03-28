Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the COVID-19 test results of 215 individuals, who were quarantined in Emirates Humanitarian City (EHC) after they were evacuated from China, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
All laboratory tests conducted on individuals who were evacuated from China to the EHC have returned negative for COVID-19 and they are ''symptom-free'', said Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Head of Communicable Diseases Program at Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health in a statement.
Four tests conducted
''Four tests have been conducted on 215 individuals during the 14-day quarantine, the average incubation period of Covid-19, and all results came back negative,'' Dr. Al Ahbabi, who is also the spokesperson for the EHC, told WAM.
A total of 1,013 laboratory tests had been conducted — 860 on the UAE guests and 153 for the medical teams and workers at the EHC, he said.
"The 16 highly-trained medical teams and communicable disease experts at the EHC had made significant efforts to provide round-the-clock medical care to the evacuees during the quarantine period," he added.
On-site medical teams are conducting all necessary tests and health care procedures to ensure the overall well-being of the individuals.
Two special fully-serviced and manned preventative health centres - one for males and another for females - were established as per quarantine guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the World Health Organisation recommendations to take care of the individuals under a 14-day quarantine.
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, representative of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, assured families of the evacuees that they were receiving world-class healthcare as guests of the UAE.