EMIRATES HUMANITARIAN CITY

The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted while ensuring their privacy and dignity. Entertainment facilities - both indoor and outdoor - are provided for evacuees. Medicines, food and produce, and other essential items will also be provided.



Two special fully-serviced and manned preventative health centres - one for males and another for females - were established as per quarantine guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the World Health Organisation recommendations to take care of the individuals under a 14-day quarantine.



Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, representative of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, assured families of the evacuees that they were receiving world-class healthcare as guests of the UAE.