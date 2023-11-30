Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO, Tristar Group

“We are deeply vested in sustainable business practices and, over the last decade, have strategically and systemically increased our contributions. Our commitment starts with the welfare of all the people in our orbit, members of our workforce, local communities where we operate, and various stakeholders. Across our four business units, active measures and innovations are in place to mitigate our emissions, lower our consumption of resources, and reduce our carbon footprint.

“We are actively working on reducing our Scope 2 emission with the expanded use of biofuels for our fleet and renewable energy generation with the use of solar panels. We will be positioning a brand-new battery-operated barge for costal bunkering operations in Fujairah in the first half of 2025. We are also signatories to the First Movers Coalition, a John Kerry lead initiative, with a commitment to buy only goods and services that are as low to zero carbon as possible.”

Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, Chairman, CEO-CTO, Enercap Holdings

“By their very nature, my inventions are designed to assist in renewable energy management, optimisation and storage. Furthermore, I have always focused on inventing and developing technologies that have the least carbon footprint in there manufacturing processes as well as their operation.

“My love for the environment resonates in these inventions and it’s this passion to be an integral part of the cause in saving our planet that drives my ambition to invent, innovate and develop further technologies that will help preserve this planet. I have been extremely blessed to have been able to invent the world’s first non-chemical supercap based energy storage system, an evolution in the renewable energy world.

"In 2024, I am proud to announce that I will be revealing further advancements in energy density, charge time, cycle life, cost and safety, all helping to accelerate decarbonisation and electrification, while contributing to fighting climate change.”

Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global

“Hotpack Global has been at the forefront of supporting the UAE’s sustainability narrative and contributing to climate change initiatives through its committed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. In alignment with the UAE’s Green Vision, Hotpack invested approximately Dh250 million in a technologically advanced manufacturing plant at National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai. This state-of-the-art facility, certified by Global Recycling Standards, operates with zero waste, emphasizing our commitment to environmental responsibility.

“We also introduced 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) retail shopping bags recently, setting a new standard for eco-friendly retail packaging. This strategic partnership not only underlines Hotpack’s dedication to transforming the local retail industry but also contributes significantly to the UAE’s sustainability goals.

"Furthermore, Hotpack’s commitment to sustainability is evident in our diverse portfolio of over 4,000 products, ranging from sustainable PET packaging to paper products. The company actively explores and implements innovative solutions, including biodegradable and compostable products, to address environmental concerns specific to the UAE.

"Our localised sustainability initiatives within the UAE align with the country’s vision for a greener future. These initiatives contribute to transformative change within the packaging sector, supporting the UAE’s sustainability goals and climate change initiatives on a domestic scale.”

Pascal Grante, Chief Executive Officer, Veolia Near & Middle East

Pascal Grante

"For more than 15 years, Veolia has been a dedicated force for sustainability, climate action, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the UAE. Recognised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce with the prestigious Corporate Social Responsibility Label, we've played a crucial role in supporting local initiatives, boosting employment opportunities and sharing our wealth of knowledge for a sustainable future.

"Towards these efforts, we recently conducted the first-of-its-kind survey on ecological transformation in partnership with Elabe in different countries, including the UAE, to gauge public opinion about issues like climate change and pollution. Among other valuable insights, we found that 6 in 10 people in the UAE are willing to accept 95 per cent of the changes that come with the green solutions provided they pose no health risks, have bearable economic and cultural costs, and contribute to the country's food or energy security."

"We have also been supporting local efforts towards preserving biodiversity. For example, in Ajman, Veolia's Moalajah wastewater treatment plant, managed for Ajman Sewage Company, achieved significant environmental success. It identified 161 migratory and non-migratory bird species and created 25 hectares of Wetlands. In February, the plant observed the first-ever Eastern Yellow Wagtail in the UAE. We have also been at the vanguard of boosting the circular economy in the UAE through initiatives like RECAPP by Veolia, a digital recycling solution for individuals and businesses that has been increasing the recycling reflex in the UAE with its app-based door-to-door collection service.

Over the past three years since it was launched in 2020, the programme has now about 74,000 registered users with a total collection of 227,279 tonnes and counting. We have also provided 86,000 vouchers as part of the Community Rewards on the app, while more than 150 offices and companies have registered for the app during the past three years."

Gideon Behar