Dubai: Multi-vehicle traffic accidents have been reported in Dubai on Wednesday, causing delays on major roads.
According to Dubai Police, an accident between several cars occurred on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road ahead of the bridge near City Center Mirdif towards Abu Dhabi.
The second accident was on Shaikh Zayed Road after a collision between several vehicles before Umm Suqeim bridge towards Abu Dhabi.
There are no reports of any casualties so far.
Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic instructions.