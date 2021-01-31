Abu Dhabi: Motorists who jump the red light in Abu Dhabi Emirate will have to pay penalties amounting to Dh51,000, and will also have their driver licences confiscated for six months, the Abu Dhabi Police reminded in a fresh warning on Sunday.
The penalties for the violation, which can lead to serious road traffic accidents and even fatalities, were increased in Law No 5 of 2020 on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Abu Dhabi Emirate. An immediate fine of Dh1,000 is imposed on the violator, along with 12 traffic points. In addition, the vehicle is impounded for 30 days.
Impoundment release
In order to retrieve the impounded vehicle from the impound yard, a payment of Dh50,000 is due. A vehicle remains impounded until fees are paid, otherwise it is auctioned if more than three months have passed from the date of impoundment and it has not been claimed by the owner.
Other serious violations
A number of other serious violations also carry the Dh50,000 and impoundment penalty, including colliding with or damaging police vehicles, participating in unauthorised road racing, driving without valid license plates, driving recklessly in a manner that endangers the life of the driver or others.