RAMPING UP COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: The UAE's efforts are going in earnest. As of February 8, 2021. the vaccine distribution rate has reached 44.63 doses per 100 people, one of the highest rates in the world.

Dubai: The UAE has administered 99,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 8, to reach 4,413,649 as a total number of doses. This raised the vaccine distribution rate to 44.63 doses per 100 people, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced.

The country moving steadily towards containing the coronavirus pandemic and on to the recovery planning phase.

Taking the vaccine: Humanitarian and moral duty

NCEMA has emphasised that taking the vaccine has become a humanitarian and moral duty for all, for the health and safety of the community and in support of the national efforts to overcome this pandemic. Moreover, compliance with precautionary measures by members of society is one of the most important tools to deal with the pandemic, and therefore violators of these measures face penalties as a result of their negligence. This includes both institutions and individuals, the agency added.

The vaccine is seen the safest way towards a full and sustainable recovery, the only way to restore normalcy and resume economic activity in all sectors. “This requires the community to respond to the campaign and take the vaccine,” NCEMA stated earlier.

The UAE continues screening to check the spread of the pandemic by testing large sections of the society, with the total number of tests exceeding 26 million, the NCEMA stated earlier.

It said, “UAE has followed a unique model by successfully striking a balance between the health of the society and continued economic activities in key sectors safely.”

According to the authority, the rate of infection to total tests conducted is one of the lowest regionally and globally, thanks to the effectiveness of the measures taken, the application of the best and latest medical screening tests, and high community awareness of adherence to precautionary measures.

50 per cent coverage

The national plan is to reach more than 50 per cent of the population during the first quarter of this year in an effort to reach the acquired societal immunity resulting from vaccination, it said.