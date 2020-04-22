Move in line with precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi ordered on Wednesday all licensed money exchange and transfer outlets in the Emirate to apply social distancing measures between customers.

Violators of the new rule will be fined as per the law.

The move falls in line with the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new circular directs all owners and managers of licensed money exchange and money transfer shops in Abu Dhabi to apply social distancing measures between its customers and staff.

The circular, which was issued today, emphasised on the importance of installing ground markings or floor stickers at the shop entrance and in front of the cashier to avoid congestion and organise this through special security services.

These shops have also been ordered to implement key sterilisation measures for their staff prior to starting their shifts as well as sterilising the desks’ surfaces continuously throughout the day.

The department explained that the order is part of a series of circulars issued recently in line with implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in compliance with the directives of The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).