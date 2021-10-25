Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited the 72nd International Astronautical Congress and Exhibition at the World Trade Centre.
The world’s largest space conference, which has taken place in dozens of cities annually since 1950, continues until October 29.
“During my visit to the International Astronautical Congress and Exhibition where 110 delegations discussing 2,800 scientific and research papers. I am proud of the UAE’s playing host to this global event and of our work team. I am optimistic about the future of our space sector and cadres,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The five-day event includes a line-up of thematic plenary events, lectures, in-depth technical and special panel discussions, and interactive workshops, in addition to an exclusive global networking forum, social events and a space science exhibition.
The conference is organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.