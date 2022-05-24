Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday offered condolences to Al Tayer family on the death of Maitha Mattar Al Tayer.
Sheikh Mohammed visited Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Abdul Hakim Mohammed Al Tayer, the sons of the deceased and offered them his heartfelt condolences.
He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.