Tweets old photo with Grade 5 teacher, conveys condolences to family through ambassador

Shaikh Mahammad Bin Zayed expressed his condolences on the death of Jassim Ibrahim Bo Shaar, one of his teachers at Al-Kindi School in Abu Dhabi in 1971. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday paid tribute to one of his teachers who died in Bahrain.

Sharing an old, black-and-white photo of him as a young boy with his teacher, he offered condolences and heartfelt sympathies on the death of Jassim Ibrahim Bu Shaar, who taught him at Grade 5 at Al Kindi School in Abu Dhabi in 1971.

Condolences were conveyed to the family of the deceased by Shaikh Sultan Bin Hamdan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, while visiting the morning majlis at Isa Town in Bahrain.

Shaikh Mohammad was educated at schools in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi until the age of 18.

In 1979, he joined the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he trained in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying and paratroops.