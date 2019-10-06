Keeping with the 'Year of Tolerance' the decisions were announced on Sunday

Abu Dhabi: More than 27,000 establishments, which committed violations before August 1, will have their penalties waived, according to a decision issued by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Not only that, but the ministry will also unblock work permits for more than 12,000 workers, who violated the law regulating labour relations and were blocked before August 1, according to another decision issued by the ministry.

The two decision were approved by the 'Supreme National Committee for Tolerance' during its meeting chaired by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Accordingly, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued the two resolution to celebrate the Year of Tolerance.

“These two resolutions comes as part of the ministry’s initiative to support the Year of Tolerance and are to highlight the leadership’s keenness to enhance the noble human values system in the UAE society”, said Al Hamli.

“The ministry is always striving to enhance tolerance in the labour market and transform it into sustainable institutional work in a way that contributes to achieving more stability in the labor relationship. We are doing so by supporting employers and workers, reducing burdens in a way that does not contradict with the law and ensuring the happiness of contractual parties”, the minister added.