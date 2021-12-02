Dubai: It’s raining babies on UAE’s 50th National Day, with over two dozen arrivals reported across the country.
The first to arrive at the stroke of midnight was a baby girl Metha Muslam Almanhali, born to Emirati couple Muslam Lazem Muslam Almman hali and Muna Ali Ahmed at the Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The baby has been named Methaa Muslam Almanhali.
Zayed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Abu Arish, a boy, came in next at 12.01 am at the RAK hospital, Ras Al Khaimah. Son of Emirati banker Ahmed Abdul Ahmad and his wife Nawal Ahmed Al Shehi, he is officially the second golden baby of UAE.
This was followed by the birth of twin boys Hamid Ahamed Al Kathiri and Ali Ahmed Al Kathiri, born to the family of Ahmed Al Kathiri at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi.
A bonny baby boy was born to Emirati couple Reya Saeed Al Nuaimi and Salem Derie at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah at 2.10 am.