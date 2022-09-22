Dubai: ‘Wellness on Wheels’ Mobile Health Programme by Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) launched its first visit at Dubai Early Intervention Centre this week.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, visited the initiative targeting children with developmental delays who are registered at the Early Intervention Centre in Dubai.

The free field services are part of a joint collaboration between the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing at the Ministry of Community Development and MBRU. The services are offered by physicians and specialists from the University in addition to medical students and post-graduate students from the College of Medicine with support of a number of other volunteers who are registered in the national volunteering platform “volunteers.ae”.

The initiative aims to deliver free healthcare services for various categories in vital signs, dentistry, ophthalmology, nutrition as well as other educational and entertainment activities.

As part of the collaboration between the Ministry and the University, the programme seeks to provide its services for people of determination, senior citizens and orphans in Dubai. The number of beneficiaries is expected to reach 800 during the last quarter of 2022.

The latest visit targetted children from birth to six years with developmental delays and those exposed to developmental delays in addition to people with disabilities at the Early Intervention Centre in Dubai.

More visits planned

Another visit in October targets 250 senior citizens in “Thukur Social Club” affiliated to Community Development Authority in Dubai on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons. They will be provided with free therapeutic services such as vital signs, dental medicine and ophthalmology treatment.

In November, another visit will take place at Dubai People of Determination Centre to provide free and integrated health services for 188 people of determination.

Later in December, 200 orphans will be provided healthcare services in vital signs, dentistry and ophthalmology services, nutrition. There will be entertainment activities and programmes also.

Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development emphasised the importance of “Wellness on Wheels” to provide quality and advanced health services for exceptional community members through a mobile health clinic in support of a number of entities in the UAE.

Al Suwaidi elaborated that the initiative aims to promote better wellbeing for low-income categories who have limited access to health care services.