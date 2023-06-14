Abu Dhabi: The ‘Mawhibaty Students Showcase’ has officially opened at Manarat Al Saadiyat, featuring the creations of over 200 pupils participating in the visual arts section of this year’s talent development programme.

The collaborative initiative between the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) showcases over 500 artworks on display until August 20.

The event is open to the public from 10am to 8pm.

The Mawhibaty Students Showcase serves as a platform for students from public, private, and charter schools across Abu Dhabi to express their artistic talents.

This year’s exhibition is exhibiting their skills across various mediums including graphic design, illustration, painting, sculpture, photography, and calligraphy.

The 6th edition of the exhibition provides students with an opportunity to present their creativity and serves as a catalyst for their artistic development.

Fostering talent

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, emphasised the emirate’s commitment to nurturing the creative talents of its youth.

The DCT Abu Dhabi-ADEK collaboration brings together the best resources in arts education.

Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Chairwoman of the Federal Agency for Early Childhood, and ADEK Chairwoman, highlighted the significance of the exhibition in fostering creativity within Abu Dhabi’s education ecosystem.

Future ambassadors

The talented students become future ambassadors of their traditions through their art, expressing their pride in their national identity while paying homage to the region’s rich history and culture, she said.

The showcase honours the dedication of gifted students, inspiring teachers, and supportive staff throughout the year.

In addition to the annual Students Showcase, the Mawhibaty programme provides students with opportunities to present their artworks in regional and international exhibitions, including Comic Con, Expo2020, and the Jewels Festival in New York.

Prior to the opening of the 2023 Students Showcase, the Mawhibaty Students Concert took place from May 4 to 6 at the Cultural Foundation Theatre.

Nurturing talent

Around 200 students, including six students of determination, demonstrated their skills in ballet, singing, theatre, music, and traditional performing arts. The concert showcased the immense talent and dedication of these young artists.

Since its inception in 2017, the Mawhibaty programme has played a pivotal role in after-school activities, discovering and nurturing emerging artistic talents across Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, Mawhibaty fosters a deeper understanding of and pride in national and cultural identity by showcasing the UAE’s artistic traditions through art and performance.

Throughout the year-round programme, students participate in training sessions led by skilled art professionals at DCT Abu Dhabi’s cultural centres, including Marsam Al Hor, the Children’s Art Centre at the Cultural Foundation, the Art Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Bait Al Oud, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and Al Qattara Arts Centre.

Message through art

Gulf News spoke to young students participating in the exhibition.

Raghad Kamel Al Taweel, from Grade 9 in Aysha Bint Abubaker School, told Gulf News: “In the beginning, I would just drawing anything, with no theme or story. My family realised that I’ve to take care of my talent, they encouraged me and provided me with all the advice and materials I needed.”

Her family encouraged her to join the Mawhibaty exhibition. “I would like to see my first ever gallery opening one day and to show the world how I can share meaningful messages through arts.”

Sham Dia Shuja, 16, who studies at Al Manhal Private School, said: “I love drawing since I was young, and I thank my family who provided all the support and assistance for me to develop my talents.

“I also thank the organisers of my talent exhibition for their unlimited support. I draw by the Clerk method; what encouraged me to do so is my many readings about this type of art.”

Maryam Balaith, another Grade 9 student, who studies at Aspen School, said: “I started drawing when I was a little girl. My family noticed my love for this talent, so they helped me a lot. The biggest support I received was from art and drawing at my school, which helped me a lot in learning the rules and foundations of drawing. I would like to become a decorator and painter with my own style of drawing and the owner of an international exhibition of paintings.”

Mariam Hamad Aljzawe told Gulf News: “I began to discover my talent for drawing when I was drawing with a pencil when I was a little girl. I received a lot of support from friends, relatives and family. I hope in the future to own a gallery and a studio to display my paintings.”

Grade 9 student Hoor Al Naqbi, wants to be a professional photographer. She said: “I have a hobby of photography. I started when I was 10 years old. Fell in love in it when I was 12. I found great help and unlimited encouragement from my mother and aunt. Their support and encouragement contributed to the development of my hobby.

“They asked me to participate in an exhibition of my talent at Mawhibaty to display my humble works to visitors. My school offered great support, too, as I was included in a group of girls who are photography hobbyists.”