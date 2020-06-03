Dr. Dhananjay Datar chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading Company LLC Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Philanthropist businessman, Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar - the chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading Company LLC - has extended a helping hand to thousands of Indians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to help, Dr Datar has supplied food packs, free air tickets and free medical tests.

Those who got a chance to board flights thanks to the help of Dr Datar have expressed their gratitude.

Dr. Dhananjay Datar Image Credit: Supplied

“I totally believe in the philosophy that service to mankind is a service to God,” said Dr Datar. “I myself have experienced the plight of these stranded people and understand how a person becomes homesick in such situations.

“I would like them to reach their native towns safely and live with their families happily. Until now we have been providing kits of essential food items to people.

“Since the flights between UAE and India resumed last month, we decided to sponsor all the air-ticket expenses of those with empty pockets. Besides, we have made available for them the COVID-19 tests free of cost, which are mandatory for boarding flights.

“We have organised travel for over 3,000 people to many prominent cities in India.”

Dr Datar added, “The holy month of Ramadan teaches us to donate and help the society. As a contribution to the social service, we have helped at least 1,000 Indians by way of free food, free tickets and free medical tests. Every month we are giving free tickets to at least 300 needy travellers and resolve to continue the service with the help of Indian Consulate in UAE, Air India and the governments of both countries.