Dubai: Investors continue to see value in Sharjah real estate, with October transactions hitting the highest point of the year with Dh4.4 billion from 4,883 transactions. (In total, this meant a real estate spread of 14 million square feet.)
In terms of individual deals, the Al Mamzar area had a Dh386 million mortgage-backed sale for a vacant land, according to Sahrjah Real Estate Registration Department.
Sharjah’s property market continues to gain from the freehold title induced boom, with investors expecting a significant pick up in offplan activity in 2025.
According to industry sources, land deals will remain an investor magnet for the near-term, with valuations yet to see significant cost inflation. October saw 693 transactions featuring land, 450 deals for apartments, and 272 for built-up areas.
The Muwailih Commercial area had the highest number of sales transactions, with 1,145.