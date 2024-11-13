Pasquale Natuzzi, Executive Chairman of Natuzzi Group, a leader in design and luxury furniture, unveiled the groundbreaking concept behind the first-ever Natuzzi-branded residential project in the world, Natuzzi Harmony Residences in Dubai, in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. This landmark project signifies a bold expansion for the renowned Italian furniture brand, marking its first foray into residential real estate. Located on Dubai Islands, Natuzzi Harmony Residences spans over 10,000 square metres, featuring nine floors and 50 luxury apartments. The design draws inspiration from Mediterranean aesthetics, with organic architecture, flowing forms, natural light, and expansive windows, creating a seamless connection with the surrounding landscape.

The residences embody Natuzzi’s philosophy of quiet luxury, where every detail is designed to create a sense of harmony and balance. Each apartment offers fully customisable interiors and layouts, allowing residents to tailor their living spaces to their individual tastes. The project also includes high-end amenities such as swimming pools, a wellness centre, and a cinema room, offering a complete lifestyle experience that extends beyond design to encompass health, comfort, and community. With sustainability at its core, the project incorporates eco-friendly materials and practices, aligning with the UAE’s commitment to responsible development.

Natuzzi has been operating in the UAE for over 50 years, building a strong relationship with the region's design community and becoming synonymous with Italian elegance and craftsmanship. With Natuzzi Harmony Residences, the brand takes its legacy a step further by extending its expertise from furniture design to the creation of a fully immersive living experience. This project represents a fusion of Mediterranean warmth and Emirati luxury, blending timeless elegance with contemporary tastes to offer a unique and sophisticated living environment in Dubai. Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

In this interview, Pasquale Natuzzi shares the inspiration behind the project, the design principles that guide it, and the fruitful collaboration with UAE-based developer Peace Homes. He also reflects on Natuzzi's longstanding presence in the region, its commitment to innovation, and how Natuzzi Harmony Residences will redefine the luxury real estate market, offering residents a one-of-a-kind living experience that truly reflects the brand’s values of comfort, beauty, and harmony.

What prompted Natuzzi to foray into a residential project in Dubai and lend your name to it? What’s the extent of the collaboration?

This project, Natuzzi Harmony Residences, represents a milestone achievement for us, not just an idea. After 65 years of designing and manufacturing furniture, stepping into real estate allows us to take our vision a step further. Designing an entire building where every piece of furniture, every finish, and every detail is Natuzzi is a wonderful achievement that has been both exciting and challenging for our team. This is our first time designing everything: the apartments, the common areas, the furniture—literally every part of this building will carry the Natuzzi touch. Dubai, with its cosmopolitan energy and appetite for luxury, felt like the perfect place to bring this vision to life.

Launching Natuzzi Harmony Residences is a dream come true—a bold step into the real estate world for Natuzzi, driven by the belief that a brand is akin to a religion. For Natuzzi, the store is like a church, a place to showcase the brand’s DNA and values, providing consumers with a unique experience. This project is more than just a building; it embodies Natuzzi’s philosophy of harmony, comfort, and elegance, rooted in our Italian and Apulian heritage. Our goal was to offer residents a place that radiates calm and beauty, aligning with Natuzzi’s core values.

Can you elaborate on your design philosophy for the project, the Natuzzi Harmony Touch? What does it entail?

For Natuzzi Harmony Residences, we focused on what I call the Natuzzi Harmony Touch, where harmony isn’t just an idea but a way to combine various elements that complement one another perfectly. We’re harmonising different products, shapes, and materials—like leather with fabric, or marble with wood—so they all coexist beautifully. Whether it’s a coffee table, sofa, or dining set, everything needs to belong within the same space, achieving a seamless flow. We’re creating spaces that embody our brand’s DNA, a world where every element resonates with our values of balance and unity. That’s what the Natuzzi Harmony Touch is all about.

What are the distinctive features that Natuzzi brings to Natuzzi Harmony Residences that set it apart from other branded residences?

Many other branded residences come from fashion, car, or glassware industries, but Natuzzi’s expertise is furniture and interior. We have been designing, manufacturing, and controlling our own supply chain for 65 years. Unlike others, we are not just lending our name; we’re creating each element with the same meticulous approach that defines our furniture collections. With this project, our expertise is reflected in every detail, from the furniture to the building itself. This holistic approach allows us to achieve harmony on every level, blending furniture, architecture, and finishes into one cohesive living experience. That’s something truly unique in branded residences.

Why did you choose UAE-based developer Peace Homes as your partner to launch Natuzzi Harmony Residences?

Our partnership with Peace Homes is very meaningful to us. My son, Pasquale Junior, developed a strong relationship with the President of Peace Homes, and through this connection, both parties saw the potential for something exceptional. The President visited us in Italy, and we spent time understanding each other’s strengths and vision for this project. We felt a shared commitment and alignment, and that’s what brought us to move forward. It’s not just a business partnership; it’s a shared vision to make Natuzzi Harmony Residences a reality.

How does Natuzzi's collaboration with Peace Homes reflect the integration of Mediterranean and Emirati influences?

The partnership with Peace Homes reflects Natuzzi's approach to blending Mediterranean aesthetics with the luxury and warmth of Emirati culture. Although Natuzzi’s roots are in Apulia, Italy, Dubai’s openness to international influences aligns perfectly with our Mediterranean sensibilities. This collaboration exemplifies the harmonious merging of cultures, emphasising timeless elegance that both Mediterranean and Emirati homeowners appreciate. Dubai offers a unique setting where diverse cultures and refined tastes converge, creating the perfect backdrop for this first-of-its-kind project.

How does Natuzzi Harmony Residences blend Italian-Mediterranean design with Emirati culture to create a unique living experience in Dubai?

Natuzzi Harmony Residences brings together the rich design traditions of both Italian-Mediterranean and Emirati cultures by focusing on shared values of elegance, comfort, and community. Like Emirati homes, Natuzzi-designed spaces emphasise warmth and hospitality, making residents feel welcomed and connected. The design incorporates Mediterranean simplicity—using soft palettes, luxurious fabrics, and natural leather—which resonates with the Emirati taste for understated, timeless luxury. Customisable interiors allow residents to personalise their spaces, reflecting the Emirati emphasis on identity in the home. Sustainability is also a core value, with Natuzzi’s eco-friendly materials and practices aligning with the UAE's commitment to responsible development. Ultimately, the project is a fusion of Italian warmth and Emirati elegance, creating a peaceful, culturally enriched living experience in the heart of Dubai.

What impact do you expect Natuzzi Harmony Residences to have on the luxury real estate market, and how will it reflect Natuzzi’s design principles?

Natuzzi Harmony Residences is positioned to be a landmark in the luxury real estate market and a powerful billboard for the Natuzzi brand worldwide. By creating a residence fully furnished and designed by Natuzzi, we’re offering a living space that echoes the brand’s commitment to simplicity, comfort, and sustainability. This project will also help our partners by showcasing Natuzzi’s unique approach to home decoration and style, allowing future residents to experience the Natuzzi home—an environment meticulously curated with elegance and simplicity, without exaggeration. This setting is a testament to our dedication to quality and aesthetic harmony, providing residents with customizable interiors that feel like home.

How does Natuzzi maintain its position as Italy’s largest furniture house and a global leader in design and luxury furniture?

Our journey in furniture and design has been guided by a commitment to excellence, family values, and a vision that has remained consistent for over six decades. We’ve built a brand that is not only well-known but also deeply trusted. Natuzzi is a household name in the United States, China, and many other parts of the world, with a strong retail presence across continents. We have also maintained majority ownership within the family, despite being publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1993, to preserve our values and maintain the continuity and transparency we believe in. This approach allows us to keep the heart of the company intact, which is key to remaining an industry leader.

Natuzzi is one of the largest R&D investors in the furniture industry. Can you share some innovations that have stood the test of time and the latest ones making a mark in the industry?

Our investment in R&D has allowed us to push boundaries and create lasting innovations. Recently, we’ve introduced our Comfortness collection, which combines comfort and wellness. It’s unique because it allows customers to personalise their relaxation experience with adjustable headrests, footrests, and lumbar support. Achieving the zero-gravity position with our footrest feature, which promotes blood circulation, is just one example of how we prioritise both health and comfort in our designs. Our latest model, Mindful, part of the Comfortness collection, will arrive in Dubai in a few weeks and offers a one-of-a-kind experience in relaxation and ergonomics. This is part of our mission to keep pushing innovation forward in furniture design.

Natuzzi has been present in the UAE for over 50 years. How has this long-standing relationship with the region influenced the brand's growth and approach?