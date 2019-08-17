Dubai resident Razak Akkiparambil, left, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has offered to sponsor the education of the two sons of Dubai resident Razak Akkiparambil, who died in the Kerala floods on Tuesday.

Razak was a support staff with GEMS Our Indian School in Al Quoz. The father of three had collapsed in the flood waters after saving the lives of his son Alavudheen, 16, and nephew Nihal, 12, who were caught up in a flooded paddy field.

On Saturday, Mohanlal sent a team representing his charity Viswasanthi (Universal Peace) Foundation led by Major Ravi, a former army commando-turned actor and director, to meet Razak’s family.

Razak’s brother-in-law Shareef, who works as a driver with School Transport Services for the same school, told Gulf News over phone that the team handed over a cheque of Rs100,000 to Razak’s children, with an offer from Mohanlal to sponsor his two sons’ education.

“They came to my house as Razak’s family has been staying with us after their house was flooded,” said Shareef.

“Major Ravi handed over the cheque and also gave Rs5,000 each in cash to all three children.”

Shareef said Mohanlal, who is reportedly at a shooting location, also spoke briefly on phone with Razak’s sons.

“He consoled them saying not to worry and uncle (Mohanlal) would be there to support them.”

Shareef thanked the actor for his generosity.

The tragedy struck the family when Razak was on vacation for the wedding of his eldest daughter Shahadiya, 18. Alavudheen, and Nihal were caught up in flood waters when they tried to rescue Razak’s youngest son Ameer, 13, who slipped and fell into the water soon after they all enjoyed a lunch with the newly-weds.

On Wednesday, Mohanlal’s Foundation also offered to construct a house for the family of Linu, 34, a carpenter who died while carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of Kozhikode.