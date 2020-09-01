Abu Dhabi: The Make a Wish Foundation announced the launch of its awareness campaign ‘Hope is essential, for a child fighting cancer’ under the directives of Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif Al Nahyan, the honorary president of Make a Wish Foundation. The 30-day initiative will run throughout the month of September, which also happens to be the childhood cancer awareness month.
Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of Make a Wish Foundation, said: “We are happy to celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by achieving more wishes for children with cancer, confirming that hope is essential and the first pillar in helping them persevere through the challenging journey of treatment.”
Al Zubaidi added: “Throughout the month of September, the foundation will broadcast awareness messages on social media and its website about the role of cancer in affecting children’s lives and stripping away their innocent, childhood dreams. We will also raise awareness on the procedures and treatments that children undergo that result in constant fatigue, extended [periods of intubation] and endless physical discomfort.”
The campaign also involves sending text messages to collect donations that contribute to fulfilling the wishes of more terminally-ill children with cancer.