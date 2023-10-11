Abu Dhabi: Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi was recently awarded a Guinness World Records’ title for the largest display of messages in bottles. The destination collected 1,100 bottles with messages in a large installation at Saadiyat Beach Club.

Inspired by Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, on which people attach locks with their names on them, Saadiyat Island invited guests to participate in the feat by penning a short note detailing what they love most about Saadiyat Island, or what love means to them.

The notes were then placed in each glass bottle and transported to Saadiyat Beach Club.

Participating destinations at Saadiyat Island include Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Nurai Resort, Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Club, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas. The activity was open to guests of all ages, including guests at the destination, and aimed to showcase how “love is a journey” for all.

At Saadiyat Beach Club, a local sand artist placed the bottles into a large installation in the shape of ‘I love Saadiyat Island’, with a heart symbol taking the place of the word ‘love’.

In line with the destination’s ethos on sustainability, and aligning with the Year of Sustainability (2023) in the UAE, all items required to make this attempt a success were crafted out of sustainable materials, including glass, recyclable paper, and jute thread to secure the notes before placing in the glass.

Accepting the award on behalf of developer Miral, Taghrid AlSaeed, executive director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, said: “We are driven by a passion to bring people together, build a sense of community, and create heartfelt connections. We are thrilled to receive this recognition by Guinness World Records, reflecting our commitment to deliver unforgettable memories and sparking moments of joy for all our guests, while achieving our vision for Saadiyat Island and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growth. Thank you to everyone who joined us in making this milestone possible.”

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “We are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this attempt and extend our sincere appreciation to all our guests who contributed to this achievement.”

About Saadiyat Island

Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is regarded as Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.