Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his sons participated in the release of the turtles at Saadiyat Beach. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi has released sea turtles at Saadiyat Beach, following successful rehabilitation efforts by The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and his sons participated in the release of the turtles.

One of the turtles was equipped with a satellite monitoring device in order to collect data on its path and movements to help develop plans to further protect sea turtles.

Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, we released a group of sea turtles at Saadiyat Beach after being rescued and successfully rehabilitated. This comes as part of a significant project being carried out by Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi in cooperation with its partners. We thank community members, beachgoers and fishermen for their efforts to protect our marine environment and turtles from dangers.”